Injuries Reported After Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Hits Turbulence

Just days after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER experienced 'severe turbulence' on a flight from London to Singapore, injuring dozens, another Boeing aircraft, this time operated by Qatar Airways, encountered severe turbulence, resulting in passenger injuries.

AP News reported that Qatar Airways flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was hit with turbulence on Sunday on a flight from Doha to Dublin. The plane has since landed in Dublin, and local officials say eight passengers were injured.

Here's more from AP:

It said that upon landing the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, "due to six passengers and six crew … reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey." The airport said all passengers were assessed for injuries aboard the plane, and eight were then taken to hospital. Qatar Airways said in a statement that "a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention."

QR017's flight data from Flightrader24 shows the incident may have occurred in the Black Sea.

However, Flightrader24 cautions the data might be fraught with errors because of high "GPS jamming" in the region due to the war in Eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, the other severe turbulence incident occurred on a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. The plane was flying from London to Singapore when an abrupt drop in altitude injured dozens.

