New US $275M Munitions Package Only Prolongs Ukraine's Agony, Russia Says

On Friday the Biden administration revealed a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine, to address its "urgent battlefield needs" - and which is said to include a large infusion of desperately needed artillery shells.

US sources have estimated that Russian artillery outpaces Ukraine's at ten to one. The new package comes as Ukraine forces are being driven back in Kharkiv oblast, leading to new desperation on the part of the West. However, Russia has said that the continued flow of new weapons and munitions to Kiev will only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians and the Zelensky government.

UK government handout, file image

Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in fresh remarks has said "It is emblematic" as "the US announces this supply of deadly products from the local defense industry on the very same day when the Russian leadership clearly and unequivocally confirmed its readiness for negotiations."

We detailed earlier that President Putin is newly signaling that he's ready for negotiations if it means 'freezing' current lines, which "must reflect realities on the ground" - according to his Friday words.

Reuters whas written that "Three of the sources, familiar with discussions in Putin's entourage, said the veteran Russian leader had expressed frustration to a small group of advisers about what he views as Western-backed attempts to stymie negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decision to rule out talks."

Any scenario which sees current lines frozen would mean Ukraine would have to cede substantial chunks of four Ukrainian regions. And in Kharkiv, for example, where a new Russian offensive is taking place, the border has been moved deeper into Ukrainian territory over the last weeks.

Putin also commented on the fact that the presidential election which was scheduled to be held in Ukraine this month was canceled under martial law. Zelensky will continue as president for as long as the war persists. Putin has as a result decried him as illegitimate.

"But with whom to negotiate? That’s a peculiar question, I agree," Putin told a press briefing, emphasizing that "the legitimacy of the incumbent head of the [Ukrainian] state has expired."

Meanwhile, the US government has not been secret about stating its ultimate long term goal...