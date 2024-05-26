Silk Road’s Ross Ulbricht Responds to President Trump’s Promise to Commute His Sentence on Day 1

When Silk Road was shut down and the site’s owner, Ross Ulbricht, was convicted of mostly drug-related crimes, there were debates about how much jail time he should receive. When he was given a life sentence, many considered it to be overboard considered he was a non-violent criminal.

But at the time of his 2013 arrest, the “war on drugs” was more popular than it is today. Libertarians in particular have been calling for Ulbricht’s release. During the Libertarian National Convention, President Donald Trump promised to commute Ulbricht’s sentence, saying that over a decade in prison was enough.

On Sunday, Ulbricht responded via proxies who control his Twitter account.

Last night, Donald Trump pledged to commute my sentence on day 1, if reelected. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. After 11 years in prison, it is hard to express how I feel at this moment. It is thanks to your undying support that I may get a second chance.

Silk Road was a darknet market website that allowed illicit use for the distribution of narcotics and other illegal items. Few outside those with anarchistic ideologies believe he shouldn’t have been convicted, but a life sentence without the possibility for parole is considered by many to be a symbolic move by the Obama Justice Department to dissuade future darknet enterprises.

Considering child rapists generally get far shorter sentences, putting Ulbricht behind bars for the remainder of his life seemed harsh. He was 29-years-old when arrested.

