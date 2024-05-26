The Greeks Are Biggest Worriers About Their Financial Future

With the cost of living crisis and inflation having shot up in the last few years, many households are starting to look nervously at their bank balance.

This feeling is particularly pronounced in Greece, according to survey data conducted by Statista’s Consumer Insights, where as many as six in ten people said they are worried about their financial future.

This is well above the 38 percent average of the 39 countries surveyed. Portugal and Argentina also reveal high figures, hovering just shy of the 50 percent mark.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, financial uncertainty is widespread.

Even in France, one of the countries with a comparatively lower share of people reporting that they were worried about their financial future, around three in ten reported feeling concerned.