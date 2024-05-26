Today in Supreme Court History: May 26, 1868

May 26, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

5/26/1868: Senate acquitted President Andrew Johnson and adjourned as court of impeachment. Chief Justice Chase presided over that trial. Johnson is one of four presidents that did not appoint any Supreme Court Justices. The others are William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, and Jimmy Carter.

The post Today in Supreme Court History: May 26, 1868 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...