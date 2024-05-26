Twister Chaos Tears Through Texas, Five Dead, Dozens Injured

A tornado struck a community north of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night, resulting in at least five fatalities and dozens of injuries. Footage of the aftermath, shared on X, is shocking.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told AP News that five were dead and dozens were injured.

"We do have five confirmed (dead), but sadly, we think that that number is probably going to go up," Sappington said, adding, "There's nothing left of this house. It's just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe."

He said the tornado tore through a roadside travel center near Valley View before demolishing an entire community of manufactured homes.

Sappington warned, "I can also tell you that number is going to go up ... and I don't want to speculate and give you a number."

Footage on X of the destruction in Valley View is shocking:

As morning breaks, another bleak assessment of the situation will be conveyed to the public through press conferences.