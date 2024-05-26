While Military Families Go Hungry, Pentagon Wastes Billions On ‘Equity’
May 26, 2024 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYLast year the United States Army recommended that military service members struggling with inflation should apply for Food Stamps. This year, the Military Family Nutrition Access Act was introduced in the Senate to make more military families eligible for food stamps. In the past, Senate members and elected officials had tried to get military families off food …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments