6.5 PRC Vs 6.5 Creedmoor: 6.5MM Long Range Battle

May 27, 2024 |

After being introduced, the 6.5 Creedmoor quickly proved its worth in long-range target shooting and overtook the 308 Winchester as the top choice for long-distance shooters. So, several other 6.5 mm calibers have been developed, including the relatively new 6.5 Precision Rifle Cartridge (PRC).

In this 6.5 PRC vs 6.5 Creedmoor comparison, we pit these two calibers head-to-head in several categories to see which one comes out on top and help you decide which one is right for you.

Keep reading to discover which caliber dominates the distances best because the results will surprise you.

6.5 PRC vs 6.5 Creedmoor Caliber Comparison

As I mentioned, we’re comparing each caliber in several categories, nine to be exact; that way, there has to be a winner. This isn’t soccer or hockey, so we won’t end in a draw.

However, before we start the battle, let’s discuss a few similarities and differences between the cartridges.

Cartridge Specs

It wouldn’t be difficult to get these two rounds mixed up at the range as the 6.5 Creedmoor would easily fit into a 6.5 PRC rifle, so I don’t recommend shooting them side-by-side because that would cause serious injuries or even kill the shooter, and those standing nearby.

The biggest difference between the two cartridges is that the 6.5 PRC has a larger case, which holds more powder and increases the pressure but decreases the barrel life of your rifle. The 6.5 PRC is very similar to the 6.8 Western if you’re familiar with the size of that round.

If you’re looking for even higher case capacity, check out the 26 Nosler compared to the 6.5 PRC.

Since both of these rounds were developed for the same reasons, it’s no surprise the cartridge specs are incredibly comparable, much like the 260 Rem vs 6.5 Creedmoor.

Now that we’ve got the details squared away let’s begin the battle to dominate the distances.

6.5 Creedmoor vs 6.5 PRC Recoil

Round one is to determine which has the least amount of recoil. But lots of recoil and long-distance shooting go hand-in-hand, right?

Well, that might have been the case pre-6.5 Creedmoor, but it’s quickly changing.

Less recoil is what most shooters, myself included, prefer because it allows us to be more accurate and reduce flinching in anticipation of the recoil.

Not to mention, it’s much less painful to keep shooting when your rifle doesn’t bruise your shoulder on shot number one.

So, which round has less recoil?

The 6.5 PRC impacts your shoulder with 21.6 ft-lbs of recoil. However, the 6.5 Creedmoor has 17 ft-lbs of free recoil.

The first time I shot a 6.5 Creedmoor, I was blown away by the lack of recoil, granted the rifle I shot had a muzzle brake, but it still doesn’t have much recoil.

When shooting them side-by-side, you probably won’t notice much difference, but the 6.5 Creedmoor takes an early lead.

Trajectory

The trajectory is the bullet’s flight path to the target. At close ranges, it’s a relatively flat line; however, as we increase the distance from the target, it begins to look like an arch.

The bullet’s trajectory plays a vital role in long-distance accuracy. I’ve never met someone who prefers shooting a round with more arch over a flat-shooting bullet.

A flat trajectory allows you to compensate less for bullet drop, allowing you to be more accurate with less math.

Out to 500 yards, these rounds are basically identical. However, the 6.5 PRC has a slightly flatter trajectory.

When zeroed at 200 yards, the 6.5 PRC drops 6.1″ at 300 yards and 34.6″ at 500 yards.

When zeroed at 200 yards, the 6.5 Creedmoor drops 9.6″ at 300 yards and 48.9″ at 500 yards.

It’s when we pass 500 yards that the 6.5 PRC drastically outperforms the 6.5 Creedmoor.

Since we’re looking to name the dominator of the distances, the 6.5 PRC wins this category thanks to its flatter trajectory at extended ranges.

Accuracy

Many things factor into the accuracy of a given round, such as the shooter, recoil, trajectory, scope, rifle, and shooting conditions.

And there’s no arguing that these two rounds are incredibly accurate. Both are very capable of sub-MOA groups (Minute of Angle, 1 MOA = 1″ at 100 yards). 3/4 MOA and 1/2 MOA groupings with quality factory ammo are achievable for the average shooter.

However, when all things are as equal as they can be, meaning the same shooter, scope, conditions, and rifle model, the 6.5 PRC edges out the 6.5 Creedmoor because it has a flatter trajectory.

Continue reading the full comparison between 6.5 PRC and 6.5 Creedmoor here.

