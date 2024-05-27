America In 2024: Fast Food Is A “Luxury”, 11 Million Children Live In Poverty, & Thousands Of Stores Are Closing

Little by little, our standard of living has been eroding. A couple of decades ago, we had the largest and most prosperous middle class in the history of the world, but now most of the country is struggling. At this point, fast food is considered to be a “luxury”, 11 million children are living in …



Read More...