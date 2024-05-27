Another Study Finds Association Between Water Fluoridation & Brain Health (Video)

May 27, 2024   |   Tags: ,
In February, we reported on the federal fluoride lawsuit, followed by a large-scale government study that proves fluoride provides zero protection for your teeth.  I previously reported on how fluoride does the most of anything else to calcify your pineal gland.  Now, another study is discovering the link between water fluoridation and brain health. Derrick …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x