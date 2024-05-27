Bill Federer: Silence Equals Consent – The Sin of Omission (Video)

In this episode of Alex Newman’s The Sentinel Report, Newman and Liberty Sentinel journalist Andrew Muller break down the latest news, including Congress’ “attempt” to stop central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and much more. Our first guest on the program is Bill Federer, a historian who, Newman says, is probably the greatest of our time. …



Read More...