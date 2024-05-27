Brickbat: Teaching the Test

May 27, 2024 | Tags: canada, race, REASON

Toronto Police Service Supt. Stacy Clarke has pleaded guilty to seven counts of professional misconduct, including breach of confidence, discreditable conduct, and insubordination. Clarke, the department's first black female superintendent, provided questions and answers to a sergeant's exam to six black constables before they took the exam. At a tribunal hearing, her attorney said she was frustrated at how long it was taking to diversify the department and claimed she was trying to fight systemic racism. The prosecution asked that she be demoted to staff sergeant for at least two years before being allowed to reapply to become superintendent, with no guarantee of regaining the job. Her attorney is asking that she be demoted to inspector for up to 18 months and then automatically reinstated as superintendent.

The post Brickbat: Teaching the Test appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...