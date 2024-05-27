Explosive: James Biden’s Business Partner Admits to Medicare Fraud

(Based Underground)—Keaton Langston, a business associate of James Biden, has pled guilty to a massive $51 million Medicare fraud scheme. Langston’s guilty plea comes amid increasing scrutiny of the Biden Crime Family’s business dealings. The fraud involved submitting false claims to Medicare for services that were never provided, impacting taxpayers and healthcare recipients alike.

Langston and his co-conspirators orchestrated a scheme to defraud Medicare by billing for medical equipment and services that were never delivered. This fraudulent activity spanned several years and involved multiple shell companies to launder the illicit proceeds.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Langston’s connections to James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden. Critics argue that this incident raises questions about the Biden family’s business ethics.

Langston faces substantial penalties, including prison time and hefty fines. His guilty plea may also lead to further investigations into the network of associates involved in the scheme.

This high-profile case highlights the ongoing issues of fraud within the Medicare system and the importance of stringent oversight. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what additional revelations may emerge regarding the Biden family’s business connections.

Editor’s Commentary: As expected, this story is getting minimal play in corporate media. It’s barely being mentioned and when it is, they’re playing it off as a nothingburger.

This is NOT a nothingburger. It’s a huge story that centers around the Biden Crime Family itself. To pretend that Langston was acting alone and neither James nor Joe Biden were involved is ludicrous. The family has demonstrated over the decades that they are neck-deep in every illicit business dealing but have established levels of separation to allow for plausible deniability. The Clinton and Bush families need to be held accountable for their actions, but the Biden family is by far the worst of the clan.

