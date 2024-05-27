History’s Biggest Genocidal Psyop: The Authoritarian Plot Behind Lockdown Until Vaccination
May 27, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYOver the past four years of the era of CONvid-1984, it has been amazing to many of us to watch and millions of people worldwide just submitted to authoritarians who demanded they wear masks, stay away from each other and even inject unsafe and uneffective deadly poisons into their bodies in order to stop and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments