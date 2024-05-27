Netanyahu Admits Strike on Rafah Was a ‘Tragic Mistake’ After Massive Backlash for Brutal Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the bombing of a Palestinian camp in Rafah a “tragic mistake” amid condemnation for the deaths of an estimated 45 Palestinians in the incident. […] The post Netanyahu Admits Strike on Rafah Was a 'Tragic Mistake' After Massive Backlash for Brutal Attack appeared first on The Western Journal.


