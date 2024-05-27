Our President, the Pathological Liar

On Saturday, President Joe Biden gave the commencement address to graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. In his speech, Biden once again lied about receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Biden claimed he “was one of 10” appointed by Senator Boggs, who he later defeated in his 1972 Senate race.

Biden said, “I’d found out two days earlier they had a quarterback named Roger Staubach and a halfback named Joe Bellino. I said, ‘I’m not going there.’ I went to Delaware. Not a joke.”

As usual, he invented the story since Bellino graduated prior to Biden starting college and Staubach was a star quarterback who Biden, as a high school wide receiver, should have loved to join as a teammate. As noted by RNC Research, Biden “has repeated this lie many times before and there is still no record any of it ever happened.”

Yet, this is not surprising because Joe Biden can’t help himself, he is a pathological liar, which is defined as someone who “lies continuously…to manipulate others.”

This definition fits Biden for he is always trying to ingratiate himself in front of whatever group he is addressing. This is why says he “grew up” in the Black church or the Jewish synagogue or was “raised in the Puerto Rican community.”

He has also claimed that he “had a very close relationship with the Greek American community” and had lived in a city where everyone “was either Polish or Italian. I grew up feeling self-conscious. My name didn’t end in an S-K-I or an O.”

It seems Joe Biden had a United Nations upbringing. With such a diverse background, Biden should have been able to achieve world peace. Instead, wars have been raging throughout his term.

Of course, it is all nonsense, and it is part of the pattern that Joe Biden has been displaying his entire political career. In 1988, numerous lies ended his presidential campaign.

He was caught lifting phrases from British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, Robert F. Kennedy, President John Kennedy, and Vice President Hubert Humphrey. He lied about his academic background and his ranking in law school, where he was caught plagiarizing as a student.

Sadly, this known liar became President and his propensity to lie only intensified with his new position. Recently, his familiar lies include tall tales about driving an “18-wheeler,” meeting with “Angelo” the Amtrak conductor, and the imaginary inferno that almost engulfed his house, but was only a “small kitchen fire,” according to the Associated Press.

The House Oversight Committee discovered that Biden lied about not having any knowledge of his son’s business dealings. Their investigation revealed that “then-Vice President Biden spoke, dined, and had coffee with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates.”

Evidently, Biden likes to lie about Pittsburgh. He falsely claimed he visited a synagogue in the city that was targeted in a mass shooting. He also lied about seeing a bridge collapse, yet media reports indicate that he visited Pittsburgh hours after the tragedy occurred.

Frequently, Biden lies about his background and his family. For example, he falsely claimed that he worked as a coal miner. He invented a story about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, known as “Bosie,” being “shot down in New Guinea” in an area where “there used to be a lot of cannibals.” Yet, according to the Associated Press, “The U.S. government’s record of missing service members does not attribute Finnegan’s death to hostile action or indicate cannibals were any factor.”

Another familiar lie of Joe Biden involves his fictional civil rights record. He claimed he led protests, participated in sit-ins and even got arrested. Yet CNN had to correct Biden’s false narrative, reporting that “There is no evidence Biden ever got arrested during a civil rights protest.”

Biden also lied about getting “arrested” trying to visit Nelson Mandela, while he was imprisoned in South Africa. After media outlets challenged his phony claims, Biden later admitted that he was only “stopped.”

In a recent speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden stated that he never made “$400,000” per year in salary. This lie was easily refuted by his tax returns which showed he made “millions” in 2017 and 2018 and over $600,000 in 2021 and 2023.

Biden also embellishes his foreign travels and the supposed dangerous conditions he faced. He has lied about being “shot at” in Iraq, and “forced down” in Afghanistan.

He even lied about the number of times he visited Iraq and Afghanistan. In the same Scranton speech, Biden boasted of traveling to the war regions “36,38 times,” however his presidential campaign noted that he traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan “a total of 21 occasions.”

Another favorite Biden lie is that he was the first in his family to attend college. The truth, as revealed by the New York Post, is that his father and grandfather attended college.

The pathological liar Biden often tells falsehoods that can be easily refuted such as his claim that he visited Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Just like a leopard cannot change its spots, Biden is a liar who will never change. Unfortunately, too much of our leftwing media has allowed Biden to lie throughout his long political career. Except in the 1988 presidential campaign, when his plagiarism was so egregious that it drove him from the race, Biden has been able to avoid any backlash for the frequency and the audacity of his lies.

In this campaign, there are encouraging signs there will be some honest media coverage of Biden’s lies. For example, The New York Post noted, during a recent CNN interview, Biden lied 15 times in 17 minutes.

The biggest whopper of the interview was Biden’s outrageous claim that he inherited a 9% inflation rate “when I came into office.” In truth, the inflation rate on January 20, 2021, was only 1.4%.

As President, Biden never delivered peace or prosperity, but he sure delivered a steady dose of lies.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com

