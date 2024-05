Trump Gets Hero’s Greeting at NASCAR Race in Swing State North Carolina

May 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When it comes to American voters, chants of “USA, USA, USA,” will trump “FJB” any day of the week. And that was the kind of patriotic, hero’s welcome that greeted […] The post Trump Gets Hero's Greeting at NASCAR Race in Swing State North Carolina appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...