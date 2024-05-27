United Airlines Plane Catches Fire At Chicago’s O'Hare Airport

By Tom Ozimek of The Epoch Times

An engine caught fire on a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on May 27, causing the pilots to abort takeoff.

United Airlines flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle experienced an engine fire at around 2 p.m. local time at O'Hare airport shortly before takeoff, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

The incident led the FAA to temporarily suspend arrivals to the airport, with normal operations resuming at around 2:45 p.m. local time, the spokesperson added.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate where passengers “safely deplaned,” per the FAA spokesperson.

A spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times that the flight in question, which was scheduled to depart for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, was delayed after experiencing an “issue” with the engine, “which our local ground crew and emergency responders immediately addressed.”

“The plane was towed to the gate, passengers deplaned normally and no injuries were reported. We are working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers,” the spokesperson added.

The United Airlines spokesperson said that 148 passengers and five crew members were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred.

“The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said.

A post circulating on social media purportedly shows images and video of the grounded United Airlines flight 2091 with several fire trucks on standby.

A plane's engine caught fire at O'Hare pic.twitter.com/Dtb0HwwWij — K2 💃 🚫 😼 🏔 ✈ 🏝 🇮🇱 (@EatDrinkNBeMery) May 27, 2024

While details of the engine fire remain unclear, it comes as a federal watchdog recently launched an audit of the FAA to evaluate its oversight of United Airlines’ maintenance programs after a run of safety events at the carrier were linked to mechanical problems.

