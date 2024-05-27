Visualizing Daily Protein Sources By Region

Protein plays a vital role in creating and maintaining every cell in our bodies.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, breaks down how people in different regions of the world get their protein intake. The figures come from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO), accessed via Our World in Data.

The figures we present here reflect the distribution of daily protein intake across regions, with each region’s total adding up to 100%. It’s important to note that this is distinct from the actual amount of protein consumed per person, often measured in grams.

Developed Countries Have More Access to Meat and Dairy

Protein has many benefits for our bodies. It is a building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin. Our hair and nails are comprised mostly of protein. It is also used to repair tissue, oxygenate the body, and make enzymes, which aid in digesting food.

People in more developed regions (like North America or Europe) get a larger share of their daily protein from meat and dairy.

When only considering meat, South America, with big producers like Brazil and Argentina, takes the lead as the most important protein source.

Meanwhile, Asia, with top fish producers China and India, leads in protein intake from seafood.

In Africa, where many developing countries in the world are located, plant protein is the most important protein source for the population.