Woke Medical Schools Are Building an Army of Unqualified Doctors That Will Soon Be Invading Hospitals Across the Country

May 27, 2024

(Natural News)—It wasn’t that long ago that doctors were widely respected as knowledgeable professionals devoted to saving lives. In recent years, however, many doctors have started to place profits over people, making decisions that benefit Big Pharma and their bottom line but aren’t necessarily in the best interests of their patients. In the coming decades, we could be facing yet another serious problem with medical care in our country as waves of students who aren’t qualified academically but were admitted to medical schools based on diversity initiatives are put in charge of our care.

Case in point: The David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Once considered one of the top medical schools in the nation, its standards have been dropping dramatically, thanks largely to a dean who is obsessed with DEI admissions.

Until recently, the medical school had a stellar reputation and has Nobel Prize winners on its faculty. Of the 14,000 students who apply to study there every year, only 173 are admitted. However, the tides are turning there thanks to new Dean of Admissions Jennifer Lucero. Since she was appointed to the role in June of 2020, it has dropped from 6th to 18th place in the rankings. Multiple faculty members who have firsthand knowledge of the school’s admissions process have said that diversity is now being prioritized over merit, and the result is less qualified classes that are not prepared to succeed.

In addition, the number of students there who are failing tests about basic medical knowledge has risen tenfold in some subjects since she took over, and among certain cohorts, the majority of students are failing standardized tests on topics such as family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine and emergency medicine. Are these the people we want taking care of us?

A former member of the school’s admissions staff said that this drop in standards is turning it into a “failed medical school.”

Two admissions officers recounted how Lucero became enraged when some people on the admissions committee expressed doubts about admitting a black candidate whose grades and test scores were far below the standard.

An angry Lucero said: “Did you not know African-American women are dying at a higher rate than everybody else?”

She said that the scores the candidate earned were not important because “we need people like this in the medical school.”

Some admissions officers said they were uncomfortable given the fact that state law bans California public schools from considering race in the admissions process. On top of that, the Supreme Court issued a ban on affirmative action last year.

Since Lucero’s appointment, the UCLA Medical School has seen the number of Asian students drop by nearly one third from 2019 to 2022.

One insider estimates that up to half of the medical school is “incredibly unqualified”

One insider told the media: “I don’t know how some of these students are going to be junior doctors. Faculty are seeing a shocking decline in knowledge of medical students.”

Another colleague agreed, noting: “UCLA still produces some very good graduates. But a third to a half of the medical school is incredibly unqualified.”

One professor said that they had a student in the operating room who failed to identify a major artery when asked. The student then berated the professor, saying that they put her on the spot.

An admissions committee member told the Washington Free Beacon that the bar for minorities who are underrepresented is “as low as you could possibly imagine.”

“It completely disregards grades and achievements.”

Let’s hope that the DEI craze doesn’t take over too many medical schools, or we could be facing a future where we have to put our lives in the hands of a sea of unqualified doctors.

