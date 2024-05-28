Apologies: missent draft yesterday

May 28, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Due to an error on our part here at TPOL, the wrong version of Rob Morse’s guest editorial – which we called “Americans as lab rats” and he discussed the unhappy collision of States (and the Feds) ramming undesirable technology down our throats for political science reasons – and one State’s collapsing economy and justice system.

Please consider going back to yesterday evening’s posting, reading it, and sharing it: both Rob and we have some useful assessments to share.

And if you would, share this website with others!



Read More...