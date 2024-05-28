F-35 Stealth Jet Crashes Near Albuquerque Airport

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II crashed near Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico, on Tuesday afternoon.

"I just witnessed a major, horrific aircraft crash with an explosion and dust rising into the air while I'm on my flight on the runway. I will report on it soon, waiting for more details but the person behind me said it was possible it was a helicopter or some type of single engine aircraft but it was hard to tell," X user RawAlerts wrote in a post.

I just witnessed a major, horrific aircraft crash with an explosion and dust rising into the air while I'm on my flight on the runway. I will report on it soon, waiting for more details but the person behind me said it was possible it was a helicopter or some type of single… pic.twitter.com/NA8pQVdV6W — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 28, 2024

Two Defense Department officials told CBS News that the F-35 had just taken off from ABQ and was en route to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California when it crashed around 1400 local time.

#BREAKING A F-35 fighter jet just crashed during takeoff at Albuquerque International, New Mexico.



Pilot reportedly ejected. pic.twitter.com/eAFSmgWJ00 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 28, 2024

The F-35 had just taken off from Runway 21 at ABQ.

Here's ABQ's Runway 21 via ForeFlight.

The latest NOTAMs at ABQ describe multiple runways as 'out of service'.

CBS News says the pilot ejected but was in serious condition.

A pilot was seriously injured when a military aircraft crashed Tuesday afternoon near New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport, authorities said. The plane was a developmental model of the F-35 fighter jet, which was being delivered by Lockheed Martin, two Defense Department officials told CBS News. It had just taken off from Albuquerque and was en route to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, the officials said.

*Developing...