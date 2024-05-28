Google's Woke AI Is Hilariously But Frighteningly Broken

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Google’s hastily rolled out AI Overview feature is disastrously broken, returning searches claiming that people should spread glue on pizzas, eat rocks, and that it’s safe for pregnant women to smoke cigarettes.

The Verge reports that Google is scrambling to manually disable the AI Overview feature for certain searches after users found it giving our some truly bizarre advice, and information that is just made up nonsense.

Apparently cockroaches are so named because they live in penis holes.

Smoking is recommended when pregnant, who would have known?

Can it really not get basic maths correct?

I’ll take extra glue on my pizza please.

Would you run off a cliff if Google’s AI told you to?

Mmmmm tasty rocks.

Google claims that the AI generally provides “high quality information” and that the bizarre responses are either due to uncommon queries or are just doctored.

As we previously highlighted, Google’s Gemini AI, on which the Overview feature is based, is infested with wokery.

It also clearly cannot discern between right and wrong, having declared that calling communism “evil” is “harmful and misleading” and refusing to say pedophilia is “wrong.”

Google’s AI also declared that it would not misgender Caitlyn Jenner in order to prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

X owner Elon Musk has warned that this AI is going to be at the centre of everything on the internet soon enough, taking over Google’s search engine and YouTube.

Musk further noted that he doubts “Google’s woke bureaucratic blob” will allow it to be properly fixed.

Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming!



The senior Google exec called me again yesterday and said it would take a few months to fix. Previously, he thought it would be faster.



* * *

