Libertarian Party: stick a fork in it

May 28, 2024

It is obvious: there were some winners and losers at the Washington DC LP convention this week. The Party itself wasn’t a winner.

The Libertarian Party US’ latest convention shows the party not only continues to be an ever-increasing political joke: the active members and leaders are revelling in it. Their new standard bearer should have face-paint: he is heading up a clown-show.

Are we being demeaning and rude? Yes, we are – and we apologize for succumbing to the temptation to be so. But the events and results of last weekend’s election-year convention, as reported by many reputable people, is a strong provocation. The spectacle was sickening – as bad and worse than any in the last two decades or more.

We suspect that the results will have virtually no effect on the November rematch between senile, somnolent, old Uncle Joe and The bombastic and hyperactive (and indicted) Donald. The nonentity the LP has made the nominee for 2024 is not even a minarchist: indeed, his words and actions during and since the Beer Flu Pandemic make him out to be a supporter of omnipotent government: perhaps somewhat reluctantly one, but no sworn enemy of the enemies of liberty.

(And yes, we heard the rudeness of the delegates and attendees towards both Robert F Kennedy Jr and Donald Trump. And we consider that to be inexcusable. You may dislike the men, you may despise their politics and their positions and you may think their actions bad – but that is not the decency and courtesy that a truly libertarian person (and society) should show.)

This decay and increasingly irrelevance of the LP is nothing new. Those who remember the 2012 Las Vegas convention thought we’d reached the nadir of scumminess and craziness in the LP then. Oh, how we have been proved wrong. It is no surprise that so many of us have given up on political Libertarianism. The younger of the TPOL staff gave up on the LP first, but his elders have slowly followed his lead. The party – definitely national and many State versions – no longer has any value for the cause of liberty in our time and our nations.

(Tell us if you think we are wrong.)

Some people thought that the little palace coup a while back was the beginning of an effort to return the LP to its foundation: to restore it to an effective advocate of peace and prosperity and liberty. Clearly the Mises faction has failed in that task. Can we compare it to Hercules cleaning the Augean Stables? Or trying to and failing?

When DC was selected, perhaps that should have been a portent of what would happen. But that did not have to happen: the potential for reform was there. If not restoration. It seems we are now shown otherwise.

One member of our TPOL staff raises this point, as we hinted at in opening. It was not the LP nominee who “won” the LP convention: it was The Donald.



