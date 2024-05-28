"Never Intended To Offend" - Pope Apologizes After Homophobic Slur Leak

Pope Francis has issued an apology this morning after reports surfaced that he used a homophobic slur during a private meeting.

He reportedly used the Italian term “frociaggine," which translates to “faggotry” or "faggotness" in English.

Citing sources from inside the meeting, the Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica newspapers reported Monday that the Pope had made the comments while meeting with Italian bishops on May 20.

The remarks took place in the context of proposals from the Italian bishops to amend guidelines on candidates to seminaries.

As CNN reports, The Vatican ruled in 2005 that the church cannot allow the ordination of men who are actively gay or have “deep-seated” homosexual tendencies.

In 2016, Francis upheld this ruling.

Responding to journalists' questions, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the following:

Pope Francis is aware of the articles that came out recently about a conversation, behind closed doors, with the bishops of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Conference). As he has said on several occasions: "In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone". "The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of a term, reported by others."

