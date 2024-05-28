UK's Sunak Vows Mandatory Conscription For 18-Year-Olds If Elected

In another ominous sign of things to come, leading Western governments appear to be preparing for 'something big' at a moment the proxy war between Russian and NATO centered in Ukraine is escalating at uncontrollable pace.

"Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds if he is re-elected, in his first major policy announcement since the start of the election campaign earlier this week," Financial Times has reported.

Interestingly, the next line to the very same report screams Russia! as the subtext...

The move is part of what he said was an effort to provide security and opportunity in “an increasingly uncertain world”.

The plan would involve 18-year-olds working closely with the professional armed forces on a 12-month rotation or a 'community work' basis.

Sunak framed it in terms of civic duty and a matter of national patriotism...

"Generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world," he said.

It was only in January that the head of the British army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, urged for the populace to get ready to be on a war footing with Russia:

Britain should train a "citizen army" ready to fight a war on land in the future, the head of the Army has said. General Sir Patrick Sanders warned that an increase in reserve forces alone "would not be enough". He highlighted the threat from Russia and pointed to steps being taken by other European nations to put their populations on a "war footing".

This is part of the continuing theme of Western leaders asking their populations to 'sacrifice' for Ukraine amid deep trepidation and uncertainty over possible bigger nuclear-armed confrontation.

And all of this is happening against the backdrop of the US and UK stymieing past and current efforts to see Moscow and Kiev sit down at the negotiating table.

British media and officials in particular have been emphasizing of late a high degree of Russian 'interference' and even sabotage across Europe and on British soil.