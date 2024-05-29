3 Reasons Retirement Accounts Are Best Preserved With Physical Precious Metals

May 29, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Liberty Daily benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The worst kept secret in finance today is that Americans are not optimistic about the economy. While the Biden-Harris regime continues rigging the numbers to gaslight people into thinking everything’s okay despite what they’re seeing in their bank accounts, sentiment has turned more sour than it has been since the Great Depression.

Unfortunately, a Trump presidency will only be able to solve some of the problems. The U.S. Congress, states, cities, and the Federal Reserve have more direct influence over the economy than the President, especially in the long-term. Add in the near certainty that there will be turmoil in America after the elections regardless of who wins and it’s apparent why Americans are feeling anxiety about their life’s savings.

Most Americans who have accumulated even a modest amount of wealth have done so through their retirement accounts. IRAs, 401(k)s, government accounts, and other forms of retirement are threatened by the instability in the various markets. But what many don’t realize is they can back their retirement savings with physical precious metals through a Genesis Gold IRA.

There are many reasons why Americans should consider a tax-deferred rollover or transfer. Here are three of the biggest:

History

Gold is mentioned in Genesis, the first book of the Bible, and it’s mentioned often until Revelation, the last book of the Bible. During recorded human history, gold and silver have held value throughout; precious metals have never been valueless even in times of great strife when survival was the only goal of the people.

In modern times, gold and silver have been used as hedges against market fluctuations, inflation, and economic threats both foreign and domestic. In recent years precious metals have skyrocketed with the values doubling since President Trump launched his campaign.

Stability

Those “in the know” at central banks and financial mega-corporations across the globe have been quietly accumulating as much physical precious metals as they can. In recent months, their appetite for gold and silver has increased to the point that it’s now public knowledge that they’re buying.

Why now? Even companies that have traditionally panned gold such as BlackRock are suddenly buying. The reason is clear: Stability. They know the global economy is in a state of massive flux. They also know they want to roll out Central Bank Digital Currencies across the globe. Doing so will ramp up inflation even more which is why they are looking at gold to preserve and increase its value relative to the U.S. Dollar. Gold and silver are often considered to be the “higher ground” when the powers-that-be anticipate financial waves ahead. Many are anticipating a financial tsunami that could hit at any time.

Upside

Traditionally, investors have turned to physical precious metals to minimize potential losses. In recent weeks, it has become clear that both gold and silver are on a steep upward trajectory. For the first time in a while, physical precious metals are being seen by many to be valid ways to increase portfolio values instead of simply holding steady.

Will gold hit $3,000 per ounce? $5,000? Can silver break the magical $100 per ounce barrier? A year ago, such predictions seemed impossible. Today, they seem practically inevitable.

Genesis Gold Group is a faith-driven precious metals company that specializes in tax-deferred rollovers and transfers from current retirement accounts. They make investing in gold and silver as easy as possible and have put together literature for Americans to learn more about precious metals investing. They are also able to answer any questions about investing and owning physical precious metals.

Here’s an excerpt from their free, definitive 2024 Gold Guide:

A prudent person sees evil and hides himself; But the naive proceed, and pay the penalty – PROVERBS 27:12 Genesis Gold Group believes the Bible gives clues on how man-made currencies (paper money) represent instability and a lack of virtue and encourage living wastefully in excess. Conflicts have beleaguered us since the dawn of civilization, and they can all be encapsulated into one battle. The battle is between currency, man-made paper, and gold and silver – the two precious metals found in our Earth’s crust, sent to us by our Lord to use as money. Man-made currency always leads nations down the path to increased war, greed, and ultimate collapse. Gold and Silver enforce discipline, nurture self-constraint, and self-reliance, and lead to confidence, a restrained government, and a more stable foreign policy. Genesis Gold Group believes empowering faith-driven stewardship with Gold & Silver is an integral part of a balanced portfolio. Protecting your finances with precious metals has never been more crucial during these trying times.

Reach out to Genesis today to receive your free 2024 Gold Guide or to have any of your questions answered.

The post 3 Reasons Retirement Accounts Are Best Preserved With Physical Precious Metals appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...