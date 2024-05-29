BYD's New Ultra Long-Range Hybrid Can Go 1,250 Miles Without Recharging Or Refueling

Range anxiety with electric vehicles becomes less of a problem when switching to hybrids - a plan almost all of the auto industry is now embracing after finding out the economics of pure BEVs are a prohibitive nightmare.

For example this week Bloomberg reported that BYD had unveiled a new "hybrid powertrain capable of traveling more than 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) without recharging or refueling".

The technology will be featured in two sedans priced below 100,000 yuan ($13,800) and capable of covering distances comparable to Singapore to Bangkok or New York to Miami on a single charge and tank of gas. This advancement marks a significant stride in fuel efficiency since BYD introduced its first hybrids in 2008.

The Shenzhen-based automaker, known for aggressive pricing strategies that have impacted its profitability, dominates the Chinese hybrid market, holding a 50% market share, Bloomberg writes.

In response to consumer range concerns and environmental considerations, automakers globally are innovating, as demonstrated by Toyota's recent unveiling of a versatile new internal combustion engine.

BYD, which ceased production of solely fossil-fuel vehicles in early 2022, is expanding its hybrid exports, particularly to markets with limited charging infrastructure. The new upgrades, initially available in China, are expected to be exported soon.

Recall just days ago we wrote that Volkswagen was stepping back from BEVs into hybrids. And back in April we noted that Ford was "re-timing" its efforts to go all electric and back in February we wrote that GM was shifting to plug-in hybrids, too.

CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call back in February: “Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but, in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environment or environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build this charging infrastructure.”

We also noted at the beginning of the year that BYD had surpassed Tesla in fully electric vehicle deliveries for the first time.

The company said it produced more than 3 million new energy vehicles for the year and it marks the second year that BYD has beat out Tesla in total production. BYD produced 1.6 million battery only vehicles, just slightly behind Tesla, and 1.4 million hybrids.