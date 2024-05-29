Former Trump Campaign Spokesperson Katrina Pierson Defeats RINO in Texas House Race

May 29, 2024

Katrina Pierson, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has emerged victorious in a closely contested primary race for the Texas House District 33 seat. This victory positions her as the presumptive winner in the November general election, given the absence of a Democratic candidate.

Pierson, a Republican, received backing from Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, who aimed to replace incumbent Republicans not aligned with his policy objectives. Her opponent, Justin Holland, had been a state representative since 2016 and had opposed key legislation supported by Abbott, including a measure that would enable Texas parents to use public funds for private or religious school education. Holland was among 21 Republicans who joined all Democrats in opposing this bill last year.

Holland has also faced criticism for his stance on other issues, such as his support for raising the minimum age to purchase “assault” style rifles from 18 to 21 and his vote to impeach Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Pierson’s win underscores the ongoing influence of Trump-era politics in Texas and sets the stage for her to bring a conservative voice to the state legislature.

