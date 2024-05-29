Mossad Chief Stalked, Threatened ICC Prosecutor Over War Crimes Probe: Report

A new bombshell investigation undertaken jointly by the Guardian and +972 mag has revealed that the head of Mossad conducted surveillance on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) related to her opening a formal investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes. Then ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had opened the formal inquiry in 2021 to examine years of allegations […]


