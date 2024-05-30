‘Ausländer Raus’ Takes Germany By Stürm

May 30, 2024 | Tags: Germany, immigration

Incredible new fun song trend in Germany is promoting deportations of foreigners. So obviously, the German state is trying to destroy the lives of those who have been identified singing it. Many of those who committed the "song crime" are being threatened with 5 years in prison.



