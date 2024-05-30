Brickbat: When Seconds Count

May 30, 2024 | Tags: Chicago, REASON

When two masked men broke into a woman's Chicago home, she called 911. And then she called again. And again. In total, she spoke to 911 operators six times over the course of an hour. At one point, a supervisor explained they had no police units to send, blaming cuts to the police department; he even recommended she call her alderman and ask him to give the police more funding. Fortunately for her, the intruders left after spotting her. Officers did not arrive until more than three hours after her first call to 911.

The post Brickbat: When Seconds Count appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...