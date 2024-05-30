"Go Find Another Job": Judge Judy Slams Progressive DAs, Says They'd Be Better Suited Selling Ice Cream

America's favorite primetime judge took to Fox News this week to deliver a scathing verdict on progressive district attorneys across the United States, suggesting they'd be better suited selling ice cream cones for a living.

Speaking to Fox News Digital this week, the Judge said: “When you have district attorneys who are charged, whose job it is to do justice, but to keep the community safe … When you have elected district attorneys who don’t know what their job is, they should go find another job.”

“Fill ice cream cones someplace. But don’t ruin cities,” she added.

She continued, telling Fox News that DAs were the reason many U.S. cities were seeing people leaving: “And what’s happened around New York City, Portland, San Francisco, you had district attorneys who didn’t know what their job was. And the cities are ruined, people are leaving.”

She pointed out the backward nature of how criminals are now incentivized and victims are punished, stating: “I know how we got here. We got here because a small group of people who have very loud voices created a scenario where bad people got rewarded. And the victim got punished by the system.”

“You know there is always a reason for criminal behavior — didn’t have a good upbringing, didn’t have two parents in the house, didn’t have one parent in the house,” the former family court judge added.

“There’s always a reason. You’re mentally ill. That’s a reason. You took drugs, that’s a reason. You took alcohol, your brain is fried… Whatever it is.”

“And when society started to make excuses for bad behavior, and react to criminality based upon the excuses, it fell apart," she added.

She was also critical of New York's decision to raise the minimum age to try criminals as adults to 18: “You’re just as dead as somebody 18 kills you, or 17."

“You’re just as dead. And if you’re 17 years old and kill somebody, you don’t belong with kids who are 12, in a juvenile facility… But a very small group of people pushed through in New York State, for instance, raising the level of criminal responsibility.”

“I think we better get smarter before we get lost … Permanently lost," she concluded.