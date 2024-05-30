Guilty Verdict Has “Guaranteed” Trump Victory in November, Warns Conservative “Hardball” Expert

(WND)—A verdict from a jury in far-left Manhattan has opined that President Donald Trump is guilty of 34 counts of misreporting business costs, one of the Democrats’ lawfare cases they have launched against the GOP candidate for president this year.

It’s going to cost them, one expert suggests.

“Today’s verdict from this partisan, corrupt, and rigged trial just guaranteed Trump’s landslide victory on November 5, 2004,” said Mike Davis, of the Article III Project.

His organization was set up after he helped win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It “defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream,” its own description charges.

“This is a disgraceful, inexcusable verdict. This case should never have been brought to trial in the first place. The D.A. never explained the underlying crime, and his political motivations were clear — he was elected after having promised to ‘get Trump’ during his election campaign. Judge Merchan was equally abysmally biased, issuing absurd jury instructions that make the verdict vulnerable to appeal. The jurors themselves clearly were either biased, given the overwhelming liberal make-up of Manhattan, or did not understand the law. What we’re left with is an unprecedented day in American history: A presumptive presidential nominee convicted for a made-up crime to weaken him in an election campaign. President Biden and the Democrats are smiling today. But Trump will prevail come November, and the tables will turn. The Democrats should be careful what they wish for,” explained Jenny Beth Martin, a honorary chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action.

Kari Lake, candidate for Senate, said, “We just witnessed the most egregious example of election interference and an outright mockery of the rule of law in the 246-year history of our Republic. This entire process right down to the verdict itself has been nothing but a shameful political stunt.

“This is a non-crime that a Soros-backed DA conjured out of thin air and placed in front of a highly conflicted Democrat judge, all in an effort to imprison Joe Biden’s political opponent.

“The star witness in this case was a convicted perjurer, whose testimony before the court was one of the most embarrassing debacles ever seen in a courtroom.”

A statement from Trump’s campaign appeared immediately, explaining, “I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME! But with your support at this moment in history, WE WILL WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Leftists jumped immediately to their expected comments.

Quin Hillyer at the Washington Examiner said now Trump must withdraw from the presidential race. He said “it matters not” that Trump could be vindicated on appeal.

Curiously that publication also released a report that while many voters dislike Trump, and even more dislike Joe Biden, that group that dislikes both candidates dislikes Biden MORE.

“According to the latest NPR/Marist poll of the national electorate, Biden earns just 18% of the double hater voter, while Trump wins 34% and Kennedy (RFK Jr.) another 22%,” the report said.

