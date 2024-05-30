Illegals Rushing to Cross the Border NOW Before Trump Gets Re-Elected in November

(Natural News)—As fears rise regarding the possible re-election of former President Donald Trump, more and more migrants are attempting to rush across the border into the United States.

In an exclusive report, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin brought disturbing footage from Jacumba, California, where he interviewed a group of military-aged men from various parts of the world. Surprisingly, none of the men hail from Mexico, Central America or South America.

Among the men, a Turkish migrant revealed that he paid $10,000 to a cartel for passage. He was astonished at the ease of crossing into the U.S. without encountering resistance and warned Americans about who was entering the country.

“American people is right, completely true,” the Turkish migrant told Melugin. “Who comes into this country? They don’t know. Okay, I’m good, but how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security check, no background check.”

The man explained that he had attempted to enter the U.S. legally but was denied visas multiple times. Frustrated and desperate, he opted for illegal entry as the only viable option.

A separate report from the New York Post in May revealed the same trend, where Colombian brothers Ricardo, 20, and Sebastian, 18, illegally crossed the Arizona border for the same reason.

“We think with the elections, it will be harder,” Ricardo said while waiting for a bus to the Phoenix airport, where they would catch a flight to New Jersey to reunite with their mother. “We don’t want Trump.” (Related: Trump to GO HARD against ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and human traffickers if elected for a second term.)

Trump vows unprecedented deportation and stricter immigration policies if re-elected

Trump has been a vocal critic of the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration and has emphasized the country’s broken immigration system during his campaign. Trump has been talking about a series of stringent immigration policies he plans to implement if elected for a second term.

For instance, in a recent interview, Trump revealed the possibility of building migrant detention camps and the deployment of the military at the border as well as inland to carry out deportation operations.

“I would not rule anything out,” said Trump during the interview. “There wouldn’t be that much of a need for them, because of the fact that we’re going to be moving them out. We’re going to bring them back from where they came. It’s possible that we’ll do it to an extent but we shouldn’t have to do very much of it, because we’re going to be moving them out as soon as we get to it. And we’ll be obviously starting with the criminal element.”

At a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 17, Trump promised his supporters the largest deportation operation in American history.

“Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country, it is only common sense that when I’m re-elected, we will begin – and we have no choice – the largest deportation operation in American history,” he told the crowd in Reno.

He also pledged at that time to terminate all of Biden’s “open-borders policies,” including the Alien Enemies Act, to deport individuals identified as gang members, drug dealers or cartel affiliates.

