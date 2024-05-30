Jewish ‘Management Consultant’ Pushing ‘Multiculturalism’ On Japan

May 30, 2024 | Tags: immigration, japan

The usual suspects are working once again to destroy another homogeneous country. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble X | VK | Gab | Telegram | Instagram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetvor subscribestar.com/redice or redicetv.locals.com. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2500 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvSubscribe to our Locals: redicetv.locals.comFollow us on Rumble: rumble.com/user/redicetvFollow…



Read More...