Pro-Palestinian Group Claims To Cut Fiber Cables At UK Defense Factory Making F-35 Targeting Systems

"It's only a matter of when - not the if - when you are going to see a nation-state, group, or actor engage in destructive behavior against critical infrastructure in the United States," Michael Rogers, the former second commander of the US Cyber Command (2014-18), warned during a 2016 speech.

I'll do a thread on CA's in the near future but LISTEN to Admiral Rogers from RSA 2016 in March.



Ukraine - Not the last we're going to see of this 💯



Data Theft - Removal/manipulation of Data 👻



Theft of IP - Cyber used as a tool for destruction to tear down the Status Quo 👀 pic.twitter.com/Azho0PUpvN — Michael Rae Khoury (@Vltra_MK) January 13, 2023

Back then, Rogers should've expanded his geographical threat horizon across the West, not just the US. This is because there are mounting risks that some terrorist organizations, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), under the guise of pro-Palestinian demonstrations - are attempting to dismantle the Western world. Sounds outrageous, right?

Well, not really. According to the Director of National Intelligence, PFLP is a terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It unites Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology. It promotes the destruction of "Israel as integral to the struggle to remove Western capitalism from the Middle East and ultimately establish a Communist Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

It should come as no surprise that the relationship between some Palestinian activist groups and global Marxist networks, like Black Lives Matter, are cut from the same radical cloth, with the end goal of destroying the West.

The quiet part is said out loud.

Remember, last month, during the campus chaos, under the guise of defending Palestine, many of these protesters called for 'revolution' against the West. Or, as one professional protester said: "A socialist reconstruction of the USA."

An extremist on the mic says: "There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."



This isn’t just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America. Our colleges have become… pic.twitter.com/2IEqRyuorB — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) April 30, 2024

Everyone agrees that poor Palestinians desperately need food and medicine, and there is a lot of controversy surrounding Israel's offensives in Gaza and Rafah. Put that aside, what's indisputable are these Marxist groups chipping away at the foundation of the West. Using public records analysis, we have found links with PFLP to sanctioned Iranian banks.

With that being said, the latest incident comes from the UK, where the group "Palestine Action" claimed they had severed fiber optic cables at the factory of defense firm Leonardo, the maker of targeting systems for Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

"BREAKING: Palestine Action cut Leonardo's Edinburgh factory's internet cables, disrupting the producers of targeting systems for Israel's F-35 fighter jets," the group said.

BREAKING: Palestine Action cut Leonardo’s Edinburgh factory’s internet cables, disrupting the producers of targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/u45n1KmSk8 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 28, 2024

"The group has also claimed to have sprayed red paint over the company's fighter jet model displays in the early hours of Tuesday, with a video (above) later circulating of the group opening a box of cables, cutting wires and painting "Stop Arming Israel" on the lid," Scottish daily newspaper The National wrote.

BREAKING: Actionists sprayed Leonardo’s fighter jet display after they cut off internet access to the Edinburgh factory which produces targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets pic.twitter.com/wShYtb2TtV — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 28, 2024

"We must take the power into our own hands and shut down the weapons manufacturers arming Israel," the group said.

We can no longer beg the powers that be to end their complicity with genocide.



We must take the power into our own hands and shut down the weapons manufacturers arming Israel.



Join an upcoming training day and disrupt the zionist war machine: https://t.co/ieOiNXn51E pic.twitter.com/APC106jqXa — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 27, 2024

Leonardo and local government officials have not confirmed the severing of telecommunication cables at its factory. If confirmed, this would be problematic for the West as the world fractures into a multipolar state, with elevated risks of broadening conflict worldwide. America's enemies are laughing as failed Western officials allow these groups to run unchecked. In the US, these groups have closed highways, bridges, and airport terminals - critical chokepoints.

Again, how do these protests help the poor Palestinians? They don't and have everything to do with destroying the West.

Remember the BLM movement several years ago? Well, it is very similar - shutting down bridges and highways and burning down entire neighborhoods has very little to do with helping the black community. Again, this is all Marxists - being Marxist - with one goal: Destroy the West.

What is the outlook for the summer and ahead of the US presidential elections? ... BLM 2.0?

Perhaps that's becoming the most likely outcome after Bloomberg reported Israel will be at war with Hamas for another seven months.