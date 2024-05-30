Toddler's 'Modern Art' Paintings Sell For Thousands

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Paintings by a 2-year-old boy from Germany are selling for up to $7000, with buyers comparing them to Picasso.

The Times reports that Laurent Schwarz’s portraits of elephants, horses and dinosaurs “would not look out of place in modern art galleries in Munich or Berlin.”

The boy’s mother uploaded some photos of the paintings to social media, and soon enough ‘collectors’ were bidding thousands of Euros for them at Munich’s biggest art fair, ART MUC.

The report also notes that “A New York gallery has contacted the family offering to put Laurent’s work on display.”

His mother states “They’re abstracts and what’s unusual is how he integrates discernible figures into them, which people often mention to us and which makes them so popular,”

Yeah ok. Good lad, but they do just kinda look more like random paint slapping by a toddler:

Two-year-old painter sells his art for up to $7,000.



Laurent Schwarz, from Germany, had his talent emerge during a family vacation when his parents found it difficult to wrest him away from the activities room at the resort where they were staying. Upon returning home, his… pic.twitter.com/OzBw9uc0aI — BoreCure (@CureBore) May 30, 2024

2-Year-Old ‘Pint-Sized Picasso’ Sells Paintings for Up to $7,000, Says Mom: 'Suddenly It Grabs Him' https://t.co/XAaK55Bmj4 — People (@people) May 29, 2024

Pint-sized Picasso! German boy, two, becomes international hit

How on Earth 🌍 is he talented? It’s a load of paint 🎨 splashed about- as you would expect from a 2 year old. All this proves is how pathetic people are for buying ‘modern art’. https://t.co/paxxmUyQFK — Sue Francis (@Francis17Sue) May 29, 2024

Do the people buying these paintings know that they are purchasing the dawbings of a child who cannot talk yet?

This story is entirely plausible because much of so called ‘modern art’ frankly looks like it has been made by toddlers.

As far as paintings by kindergarteners go, Laurent Schwarz’s are quite good. They’re nice and colourful and the boy’s parents say they are putting all the money made from them into a savings account for him.

Fair enough.

But there are fully grown ‘artists’ out there purposefully trying to paint and make ‘art’ like toddlers in an effort to cash in on this trend.

These dawbings that look like a 6-year-old did them are for sale in a local ‘art’ shop. £4000 each. Just no. pic.twitter.com/PJ8BBTCGoj — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 5, 2024

Their ‘work’ is even being slapped up in public and revered in a weird ritual of pretence that it isn’t completely fuck ugly.

More modern ‘art’. This was also in a children’s playground. pic.twitter.com/4EeKqTlHRa — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 26, 2023

This modern “art” really speaks volumes. Volumes of shit. #AnyOldIron pic.twitter.com/yub7qFOjVD — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 23, 2023

Such ‘works’ are only being revered by sections of society and bought for thousands because of the atrocities against art by adults that have been placed on a pedestal as somehow ‘deep and meaningful’ when in reality they have no meaning, sometimes literally:

If you don’t engage in the charade, prepare to be cast out as ‘unsophisticated’:

In many cases this stuff is just paint smeared on a canvas, or in some cases it is literally trash thrown on the floor.

In some cases it’s trash thrown on the floor in an effort to ruin actual proper art:

