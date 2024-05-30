Trump And Musk Discussing Advisory Role In Next Administration: Report

In a notable shift from past acrimony, Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has engaged in discussions with Elon Musk about a possible advisory role for the Tesla mogul should Trump retake the White House, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move could see Musk influencing policies on border security and the economy.

Musk, known for his outspoken views and innovative leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, has increasingly voiced his concerns over national issues, aligning more with conservative viewpoints in recent months. Alongside billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, Musk has also taken a proactive stance against what they perceive as electoral vulnerabilities, briefing Trump on a data-centric project aimed at curbing voter fraud—a topic of significant controversy and debate.

The discussion around the advisory role and voting project took place at a March gathering at Montsorrel, Peltz’s sprawling oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Fla., with a group of wealthy and powerful friends, some of the people familiar with the discussions said. The New York Times earlier reported the meeting had occurred, but details of the discussions haven’t been previously disclosed. As guests nibbled on a Sunday morning breakfast of eggs, bacon and fresh fruit served by Peltz’s household staff, Peltz, Trump and Musk held forth on the November elections, criticizing Biden’s stewardship of the country, the people said. -WSJ

The discussions, still in preliminary stages and without definitive roles, would mark a notable pivot in Trump's strategy - embracing influential tech and business leaders to bolster his campaign promises of economic revitalization and stringent border controls. The meeting with Peltz suggests a concerted effort to integrate Musk’s technological prowess and worldview into the fabric of Trump’s policy initiatives.

Investor Nelson Peltz and Elon Musk, seen in February, have briefed Donald Trump on a planned data-driven project to prevent voter fraud, people familiar with the talks say. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to the report, "the role hasn’t been fully hammered out and might not happen."

During a March interview, former CNN host (and failed X contributor) Don Lemon asked Musk about the meeting with Trump - to which Musk replied: "I was at a breakfast at a friend’s place and Donald Trump came by—that’s it," adding "I went to a friend of mine’s house and he said, ‘Donald Trump’s coming by for breakfast, just so you know.’ I said, ‘Okay, fine.'"

"Let’s just say he did most of the talking," Musk said of Trump - adding that the former president did not ask him for donations, nor help with mounting legal bills.

Musk doesn't simply want to write a check to a super PAC - he wants to use his clout within elite business and technology circles to steer the US in a better direction.

Water under the bridge?

Musk's potential involvement in Trump's orbit marks a stark contrast from their previous public exchanges, which included a series of sharp criticisms and disagreements over policies like the Paris climate accord. However, their relationship has evolved, with Musk not only reevaluating his political allegiance—publicly shifting his support to the Republican party in 2022—but also seeking to exert his influence through more direct and personal engagements with Trump.

Now, according to the report, Musk and Trump speak on the phone several times per month.

The potential collaboration also extends to Musk's broader ambitions in the political arena, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration's direction, particularly criticizing the so-called “woke mind virus” that he argues undermines societal cohesion and economic progress.

Musk says he's a centrist, who wants secure borders, safe & clean cities, and to stop 'sterilization below age of consent,' among other things.

This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus.



My positions are centrist:

- Secure borders

- Safe & clean cities

- Don’t bankrupt America with spending

- Racism against any race is wrong

- No sterilization below age of consent



Is this right-wing? https://t.co/QgRkoem2u4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

As the NY Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin and six other NYT journalists (for some reason) noted on Thursday:

Musk voted for Biden in 2020 but has turned to the right. He has increasingly used X, his social media platform, to berate the president on migration and health care policies, and has criticized diversity, equity and inclusion programs that the political left has embraced. Musk was also miffed that the White House didn’t invite Tesla to an electric vehicle event in 2021. Biden has seemingly been keen to fuel the feud. The president has had a habit of dismissing Musk’s views, a tactic that could backfire. As Andrew has pointed out, whether you like him or not, Musk is a natural ally on issues like tackling climate change. The Biden campaign’s latest comments suggest that it sees political mileages in distancing itself from the billionaire class (its pitching hard for working-class votes in battleground states.)

As the election looms closer, these discussions underscore a critical realignment of influential figures in American politics, with Trump poised to capitalize on Musk's vast resources and network. However, Trump's campaign spokesperson, Brian Hughes, emphasizes that any official role would be solely at the discretion of Trump himself, reflecting the campaign's cautious approach to formalizing such high-profile partnerships.

This evolving partnership between Trump and Musk, if solidified, could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential race, potentially altering the dynamics of electoral strategies and national policy debates.