The Best 12 Gauge Ammo for Home Defense

May 31, 2024 |

I’ve always said a shotgun is the best home defense firearm because of its reduced risk of over-penetration, increased stopping power, and accuracy.

However, much depends on the shotshells you load into your gun for personal defense. Various projectiles and brands have different ballistics.

Deciphering all this information is time-consuming and confusing because we’re not constantly comparing apples to apples.

Lucky for you, I have spent many hours researching and testing the best 12 gauge ammo for home defense.

As you keep scrolling, you’ll discover my findings!

Best Shotgun Ammo for Home Defense

Federal LE FliteControl 00 Buck

Specs

Muzzle Velocity: 1,325 fps

Projectile: #00 Buckshot

Shell Length: 2 3/4″

Pros

Trusted brand

FliteControl wad

Designed with law enforcement in mind

Works in all shotgun types

Cons

It needs a unique choke tube

Expensive

Why We Chose It

Federal Premium is an ammunition manufacturer trusted by countless shooters, hunters, and law enforcement agencies.

They’ve gained a positive reputation through years of crafting high-quality ammo and exploring new ammunition technologies.

The FliteControl wad is unlike traditional wads because it acts similarly to a sabot for a slug. The FliteControl wad holds the pattern tighter for longer distances, which increases the rounds effective range.

This shotgun load was designed with law enforcement agencies in mind, which means you can trust it to be very effective in close quarters, as such is the case with home defense situations.

However, there are a couple of drawbacks to this load.

The first is it needs a special choke. Due to the unique wad, it doesn’t perform well with most choke tubes. Luckily, many choke manufacturers, such as Carlson’s and Patternmaster, make the needed choke tube.

The second drawback is the price. These rounds are not cheap, but when protecting my family and myself, the price is the least of my worries.

In my opinion, these drawbacks are minimal when you understand the increased performance you’re gaining from the flight control aspects of the wad and functionality in any type of shotgun.

Honorable Mentions

Rio Ammunition 00 Buck is worth mentioning as a viable buckshot round contender. As a brand, Rio is often less expensive than other brands, which is also the case in this instance.

Yet, just because you’re not paying as much doesn’t mean you’re losing terminal performance or quality, as it reliably works in pump-action and semi-auto shotguns.

The main downsides are these rounds have a rolled crimp, which means they are too long for shell carriers used in 3-gun competitions, and it also cuts down on the magazine capacity.

The other downside is that the wad doesn’t cover the shot, so your barrel will get dirty faster; but if you enjoy cleaning your guns, this isn’t a big deal.

Rio 00 Buckshot is reliable, has a good pattern, and is reasonably priced.

If you’re looking for a buckshot load with a few more pellets, check out Winchester Super-X 3-1/2″ 18 Pellets 00 Buckshot.

The longer shell has more room for the double-aught buckshot pellets and powder, so don’t expect this to be a low recoil 12 gauge ammo for home defense because it will kick much more than the 2 3/4″ shells.

Longer shells are always more expensive, so if you’re trying to be budget-friendly, I wouldn’t recommend choosing 3 1/2″ shells. However, these are worth looking into if you’re needed more knockdown power.

Best Low Recoil 12-Gauge Ammo for Home Defense

Hornady American Gunner Reduced Recoil Rifled Slug

Specs

Muzzle Velocity: 1,300 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1,642 ft-lbs

Projectile: Rifled Slug

Shell Length: 2 3/4″

Pros

Trusted brand

Designed for reduction of recoil

Multiple uses

Cons

Expensive

Why We Chose It

Hornady is one of the most trusted brands for self-defense ammo, with choices like the Hornady Critical Defense for handguns. However, they didn’t stop with handgun ammo.

Hornady has successfully ventured into shotgun ammunition. The Hornady American Gunner Reduced Recoil Rifled Slug is perfect for those who find shotgun slugs uncomfortable to shoot because of all the recoil.

While you will sacrifice a little muzzle energy and velocity for reduced recoil, the slug won’t have any trouble penetrating the vital organs of bad guys.

The Hornady Reduced Recoil Rifled Slug is an excellent defense load, but it can double as a solid hunting slug at close range.

The biggest drawback is the price. Because they’re designed for defense purposes and they’re a reduced recoil load, they are expensive compared to other rifled slugs.

Honorable Mentions

The Federal Tactical Truball Low Recoil 2-3/4″ 1 oz is a cheaper option. Rifled Slug. Its ballistics are identical to the Hornady Reduced Recoil load but at half the price.

Continue reading our top picks for the best 12 gauge ammo for home defense here.

