Brickbat: All Hands on Deck

May 31, 2024 | Tags: REASON

A Portland, Maine, police department after-action report on a mass shooting last year describes a scene of "utter chaos" with officers who had not been dispatched showing up in civilian clothing, some of them dressed similarly to how the gunman was described as being dressed. The report said this could have led to an accidental friendly fire incident. It also said a tactical team from another agency almost crashed its armored vehicle into another police vehicle. Officers also reported smelling alcohol from inside that tactical team's vehicle, and members of the team said they had just come from a funeral.

