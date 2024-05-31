Climate Change Cult Targets Livestock; Northern Ireland Slaughters Cows At A Younger Age To Comply (Video)
May 31, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAt this point, many of you probably are feeling like I am and wondering why men submit themselves to their corrupt governments. Yet, here we are. The attacks on our health, the lies we are told about the world and the attacks on animals and the food supply point to one thing: A conspiracy. Now, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments