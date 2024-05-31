Fed F**kery Turns $98BN (NSA) Large Bank Deposit Outflow Into $2BN Inflow

After a small inflow last week, total US bank deposits dropped a modest $4.7BN last week on a seasonally-adjusted basis...

But, on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, US total bank deposits tumbled almost $110BN...

This decline happened as money market funds saw modest inflows, pushing back near record highs...

Exclduing foreign deposits, US domestic deposits fell $2.2BN on a seasonally-adjusted basis (large bank +$2.1BN, small bank -$4.3BN), while on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, domestic deposits puked $121BN (large banks -$98BN, small banks -$23BN)...

On the other side of the ledger, Small banks saw loan volumes shrink by $10.6BN while Large banks saw loan volumes grow by $8.6BN...

Finally, US equity market cap remains dramatically decoupled from its historical tight relationship with US bank reserves at The Fed...

Either way, that won't end well.