France Foils Planned Attack On Paris Olympics; Israel's Mossad Warns Of Terrorism Ahead Of Games

Radical progressive leaders across the Western world, along with leftist non-governmental organizations, are continuing to facilitate an unprecedented migrant invasion into Europe and the US. This poses a significant national security risk as terror threats surge into summer.

Jumping across the Alantic to Europe, the French interior minister told AP News that security officers foiled an attack ahead of soccer events during the Paris Olympics.

Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that the members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon. -AP

The report continued:

The man was preparing an attack targeting the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in the city of Saint-Etienne that will host several soccer matches during the Summer Games. The planned attack was to target spectators and police forces, the statement said. The suspect wanted to attack the Olympic events "to die and become a martyr," the statement also said. -AP

Besides the person from Chechnya, Israel's Mossad was quoted by The Jerusalem Post as also saying there are rising threats of terrorism ahead of the soccer events in France.

Iran is increasing its support of terror in Europe through proxy criminal groups in the 60-day lead-up to the Paris Olympics, the Mossad revealed on Thursday. It highlighted in particular the activities of two criminal groups — FOXTROT and RUMBA — alleging that they were "directly responsible for a violent activity and the promotion of terrorism in Sweden and throughout Europe" and that they receive funds and direction directly from Iran. Israel's spy agency charged that Iran was behind the grenade attack against Israel's Embassy in Belgium this past weekend and the gunshots near the embassy in Sweden on May 17. -JPost

In recent days...

Pro-Palestinian Group Claims To Cut Fiber Cables At UK Defense Factory Making F-35 Targeting Systems https://t.co/fBkFvd3BBt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 30, 2024

Let's not forget in the US, the terror group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has been linked to fueling chaos across colleges and universities. Through public records analysis, we have found links with PFLP to one sanctioned Iranian bank.

Absurd: Radical Leftist Rashida Tlaib Speaks At Conference Connected With Terrorist Group https://t.co/kBfUR0Ep3y — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 27, 2024

Remember the warning from the UAE Foreign Minister in 2017...

The West is beyond compromised.