The guilty verdict does not make Trump a felon; it makes Manhattan a Banana Republic..
May 31, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYAfter deliberating for 9 hours, a jury of Trump’s Manhattan Trump-hating peers found him guilty of a crime that doesn’t exist anywhere in the legal codes, invented by a DA who had promised not to prosecute armed robberies but chose instead to prosecute a non-disclosure agreement. On Wednesday, while the jury spent a whole four …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments