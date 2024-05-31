Ukraine & NATO Urge U.S. To Cross Another One Of Russia’s “Red Lines”

Rulers in NATO countries, along with Ukraine and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken are reportedly pushing head tyrant Joe Biden to loosen the restrictions on Ukraine that have for more than two years limited its use of Western weapons to within occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told The New York Times last week that the constraints …



