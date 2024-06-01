3 Non-Fearmongering Reasons Survival Food Should Be Purchased Immediately

“The sky is falling!” — Every Survival Food Company Ever

In reality, the sky isn’t falling yet. Things are getting bad for millions of Americans, but there is still time to turn things around. Whether that means saving the country or just saving one’s family, Americans are still able to take actions that will improve their personal situations while hoping the nation itself can be improved in the near future.

“I’m generally an optimistic person so I get very annoyed by fearmongering,” said Jason Nelson, co-founder of Prepper All-Naturals. “Most Americans are neither stupid nor blind. They don’t need to be told that disaster may be around the corner. Either they see it or they don’t.”

Nelson has seen truly bad situations. As a combat disabled veteran who served across the Middle East, he knows that as bad as many Americans think things are today, they can get worse. That’s what drives him to not only try to make things better for his fellow Americans but also to prepare them in case everything goes south.

It’s easy to point at multiple threats facing Americans and declare them as “existential,” but there are actually common sense reasons for Americans to be stocking up high quality survival food. In times of such turmoil, it behooves Americans who have the resources to prepare for what may be coming.

Here are three reasons now is the best time to start (or continue) stocking up on survival food, including the 25-year shelf-life Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, or Sirloin sold by Prepper All-Naturals.

Survival Food Is Not Getting Cheaper

Freeze drying food is time-consuming and expensive. Beef, for example, must be cooked, frozen, and then freeze dried for over 24-hours in order to retain flavor and nutritional qualities. Unlike dehydrated beef or jerky, freeze dried beef does not suffer from a massive drop in quality.

Across the board, food prices are rising. This is especially true in the survival food industry because the food must be taken from fresh to freeze dried BEFORE it can be packaged and sold. Prices have been skyrocketing for meat products to the point that a few survival food providers have stopped offering beef and chicken.

Today, companies are doing what they can to keep their prices affordable but that may not be an option if food price hikes continue to outpace inflation… which is already bad enough. They buying power of the U.S. Dollar will almost certainly not get as much food in the future as it can today.

Supplies Are Dropping

Survival foods that were in stock at all times just last year are being listed as out-of-stock more and more. Even giants like Amazon and Costco are struggling to keep survival foods shipping or stocked on the shelves.

“We anticipated the demand spike last year which is why we started overproducing,” Nelson said. “It’s easy to stay ahead of the game when you only sell one product type and it happens to have a 25-year shelf life.”

The biggest challenge for many survival companies is that freeze drying has a finite production scale. The process cannot be sped up and unless there are open freeze dryers, it’s not effective to hire more people when demand is so high. In other words, production is forced to remain steady even when so many people are starting to buy survival food as they are today.

Quality Matters

There’s a common theme among many new preppers. Podcaster Joe Rogan said it best when he noted a couple of years ago that he had stockpiled tons of beans and rice buckets and he’ll be happy with that and nothing else if necessary.

Experienced preppers, especially anyone who has lived off low-quality food for extended periods of time, know that there’s a huge difference between good and bad survival food. The psychological effects of eating poor quality foods repetitively often hit much faster than people expect. Then, there’s the health concerns; protein in particular needs to be the best it can be for sustained periods of “survival mode” because poor quality meats or meat alternatives can cause cascading medical issues.

Whatever event or events prompt the need to eat survival food, chances are high that over extended periods people will simply opt to eat less of their food because they won’t have the appetite to eat what’s necessary to retain strength. Low quality food can be both emotionally and physically draining.

Today, the “premium” survival food companies are running out of supplies faster than their budget competitors. This is natural because some foods such as the infamous “beef crumbles” offered by many survival stores become less appetizing the more they’re eaten.

“We had a customer tell us she had tried a few versions of ‘beef crumbles’ and they all tasted and felt like meat flavored porridge,” Nelson said. “Now she’s subscribed to receive both Ribeye and NY Strip monthly and she often uses it in her regular cooking.”

When survival food is good enough to eat during normal conditions, it’s definitely good enough to eat if things go south.

Prepper All-Naturals is maintaining a strong supply of beef by partnering with multiple Texas ranchers. Their quality is the highest in the survival industry. As for price, they’re offering — for a limited time — 25% off all products with promo code “veterans25.”

