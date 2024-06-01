“I Don’t Think That Was Fair”: Swing-State Voters Tell MSNBC Verdict Has “Cemented” Their Trump Support

(DCNF)—Nevada voters told MSNBC on Friday that the guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s trial has not deterred them from casting ballots for him.

A jury on Thursday convicted Trump in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Despite the verdict, three out of four Nevada voters who spoke to MSNBC said that they will still vote for him or that it has not changed which candidate they will cast a ballot for.

“As of last night, after what happened to Mr. Trump, you know, I don’t think that was fair. So I’m going ahead to register to vote. I think it’s time to vote and set the record straight,” a male voter who was convicted of a felony told NBC national correspondent David Noriega.

“It just kind of more cemented my opinion about the guy,” another male voter told Noriega. “Like, everything that came out in the verdict didn’t surprise me at all. It just sounded like things he would do.”

Trump has his most substantial lead of any battleground state in Nevada, where he is presently ahead by 5.4 points, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) averages.

“I have been a Trump supporter since 2016, voted for him twice, planning on voting again,” a female voter told the NBC correspondent. “Yesterday cemented that fact for me.”

“I’m tempted to go to lean to the Democratic Party just to get votes away from Donald Trump. I think Donald Trump is a terrible idea for this country,” a man in a Libertarian shirt told Noriega.

Several political operatives and pollsters recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden in Nevada is likely due to poor economic conditions in the state and Hispanic voters shifting toward the GOP.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten recently said Trump’s lead in the sun belt states of Nevada, Georgia and Arizona is disastrous for Biden’s reelection bid.

“These sun belt battleground states, frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign, these numbers are an absolute disaster,” he said. “The smallest lead is in Arizona for Donald Trump, he’s up six. Look at this, nine in Georgia, 13 in Nevada. My goodness, gracious, my god. That is a hugely — no Democrat has lost that state since John Kerry lost it back in 2004.”

