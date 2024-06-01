World Health Assembly Adopts Amendments To International Health Regulations

June 1, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This is a stunning defeat to We the People, but the fight is not over. James Roguski, who has been relentless in warning the people about the World Health Organization’s power grab, issued the news on Saturday that “The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. …



Read More...