Trump Campaign Raises Staggering $200 Million Since Thursday Conviction

If Democrats needed further confirmation that prosecuting Donald Trump on an obscure misdemeanor elevated to a felony just for him... (while the same DA reduced 60% of felonies to misdemeanors last year), the Trump campaign has raised over $200 million since Thursday's verdict in the former president's New York 'hush money' trial.

Of that, $70 million was from small donors, and 30% of the total were first-time donors to a political campaign, Eric Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"I mean, these are Americans who are p*ssed off, said the younger Trump. "They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system.

"We saw it with Impeachment one, we saw it with Impeachment two, we see it where they weaponize every liberal DA and AG across the country with one intent: To take him down, to slander him, to ruin his reputation, to try and divide his family, to try and bankrupt him, to throw him in jail, to do whatever the hell they can do," he added.

"America sees through it. They know exactly what's going on."

The $200 million was raised in a matter of just three days, which far surpasses any amount raised by President Biden's campaign in a similar time frame. Within 24 hours of President Trump's guilty verdict, the Trump campaign received $53 million in donations. The Biden campaign raised a total of $51 million for all of April.

According to a Friday statement by Trump campaign officials Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, "Biden and his Democrat allies have turned our legal system into a political tool, and Americans from every corner of the country have had enough," adding "This momentum is just getting started and together, as President Trump stated perfectly, Americans will render the real verdict on November 5."